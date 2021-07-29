Biz / Company

Coca-Cola's Q2 revenue up 42%, raises outlook for 2021

SHINE
  13:40 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
The company launched its first alcoholic beverage in China, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which represented its first foray into the Chinese alcoholic beverage market.
SHINE
  13:40 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0

Coca-Cola Company recorded second-quarter net revenue of US$10.13 billion in its latest revenue report, up 42 percent year over year and exceeding market expectations of US$9.4 billion.

"Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation," said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.

"As a result, we are encouraged and, despite the asynchronous nature of the recovery, we are raising our full-year guidance.

"We are executing our growth plans and our system is aligned. We are better equipped than ever to win in this growing, vibrant industry and to accelerate value creation for our stakeholders."

The company also raised its 2021 full-year guidance and expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 12-14 percent.

In the Asia-Pacific region, unit case volume grew 16 percent in the quarter due to the ongoing recovery in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty is abating.

Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 25 percent due to solid performance by Minute Maid and Fairlife in North America, Minute Maid Pulpy in China and Maaza in India.

The Chinese market's volume was higher than 2019.

"China saw continued momentum across categories, driven by volume and improved mix with trademark Coca-Cola. We outpaced the overall macroeconomic recovery and saw strong performance in away-from-home channels and business-to-consumer e-commerce," said Quincey.

Launching the first alcoholic beverage

In the second quarter, the company launched its first alcoholic beverage in China, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, its first foray into the Chinese alcoholic beverage market.

This also marked another important achievement in the company's "Beverages for Life" strategy.

Coca-Cola's Q2 revenue up 42%, raises outlook for 2021

Coca-Cola Company has launched Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, its first alcoholic beverage in China.

Digital operation continues to expand

The Asia Brand Footprint 2021 published by Kantar in June shows Coca-Cola was the fastest-growing brand in China during 2020. It reached more than 269 million consumers, with a penetration rate of up to 51.1 percent.

Digital transformation is helping drive the expansion of online and offline channels. 

In online channels, Coca-Cola China System is collaborating with JingXiPinPin, a community commerce platform of the JD group, to capture new market opportunities arising from today's growing enthusiasm for livestreaming and community commerce. 

In offline channels, where the company has had a strong presence for a long time, Coca-Cola China has upgraded its collaboration with Bianlifeng.

The two parties will collaborate on data, marketing, and new products, to explore an innovative model for the digital operation of offline channels.   

Improving the supply chain

Coca-Cola China is joining forces with two bottling partners, COFCO Coca-Cola and Swire Coca-Cola, to increase investment in the digital operation of its supply chains, aiming to improve quality and speed and meet the growing demands of the Chinese market.     

COFCO Coca-Cola has been driving the digital transformation of its supply chain system and upgrading its logistics distribution, warehouse management, and data application. 

Its new digital production system has been launched in 19 plants, covering 61 production lines. In March, Swire Coca-Cola launched a digital production line in Hangzhou, its first in China. In May, the company launched two new digital production lines in its Nanjing and Xiamen plants.

The entire production process is managed intelligently, and the average production speed is up to 15 bottles a second or 54,000 bottles an hour. 

Coca-Cola's Q2 revenue up 42%, raises outlook for 2021
Coca-Cola's Q2 revenue up 42%, raises outlook for 2021

In May 2021, Swire Coca-Cola launched two new production lines in Nanjing and Xiamen.

This is sponsored content.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Coca-Cola
COFCO
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     