Biz / Company

JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

Reuters
  23:05 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0
China's JD.com said yesterday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy.
Reuters
  23:05 UTC+8, 2021-09-06       0

China's JD.com said yesterday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations.

The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat.

The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

Liu, who started the company that would become JD.com in 1998, will also spend more time mentoring younger management and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas, JD said in a statement.

"Looking to the future, the correct long-term strategic design, the growth and development of young talents, and the healthy and coordinated development of various business units will continue to be the driving force for JD, in doing the hardest and most challenging, but right and most valuable things for the industry," Liu said in the statement.

Liu owns nearly 80 percent of JD's voting power, according to its 2020 annual report.

His control of the company became a focus after he was arrested in the US city of Minneapolis in 2017 following a rape allegation, which he denied. Liu was not charged but the incident caused a storm on Chinese social media.

Citi analysts said Xu's promotion reflected the way he had proven his leadership and management skills in spearheading JD Retail's operations and he was a potential successor to Liu.

"We believe if Mr Xu further proves his management capability, we would not be surprised if he is positioned as a potential successor to Mr Richard Liu should Mr Liu decide to step down one day," they said in a note yesterday.

Xin Lijun, who previously headed up JD Health, will take over from Xu as JD Retail's chief while Jin Enlin will become JD Health's new CEO. Following Xu's promotion, Liu will retain his board seat and position as CEO of JD.com, a company spokesperson confirmed.

In 2019, Alibaba Group Holding co-founder Jack Ma formally stepped down as chairman of the e-commerce giant, handing over reigns to Daniel Zhang.

In 2021, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming announced he would step down from his role as CEO, while Pinduoduo Inc's founder, Colin Huang, stepped down as chairman following an earlier resignation of his CEO title.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Zhang Yiming
Jack Ma
ByteDance
Pinduoduo
TikTok
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     