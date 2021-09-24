KeNiuLe to offer fairlife chilled milk products in China

Fairlife, a milk products brand originated in the US, made its China debut in Shanghai on Friday.

Ti Gong

Fairlife made its China debut in Shanghai on Friday as KeNiuLe Dairy Co Ltd, a joint venture of The Coca-Cola Company and Chinese dairy giant Mengniu, announced its plan to launch a set of chilled milk products under the brand.

It was the first show of KeNiuLe Dairy, set up last year under the partnership of Coca-Cola and Mengniu with a plant in Bengbu, Anhui Province, via the launch of fairlife to enrich the Chinese chilled milk market. Fairlife is an established brand that originated in the United States.

"Adding fairlife to our growing portfolio here in China is an important step for Coca-Cola China to accelerate its transformation into a total beverage company to meet the diverse needs of Chinese consumers," said Vamsi Mohan Thati, president of Coca-Cola China and Mongolia. "It is a great combination of nutrition and taste with the use of new technology, and I believe it will grow into a big brand in China."

The joint venture is to bring three new high-content nutrition milk products under the fairlife brand, namely, whole white milk, low fat white milk and chocolate milk. These milk products use ultra-filtration, which is an internationally patented technology that retains more nutrients in raw milk and removes some ingredients such as lactose.

Fairlife products offer multiple benefits, including high protein content, high calcium content, zero lactose and a longer shelf life. In overseas markets, fairlife is loved by consumers for nutritious, great-tasting products.

Under the partnership of Coca-Cola as a global beverage company and Mengniu as one of the top-10 dairy companies in the world, KeNiuLe is expected to make full use of the advantages of both parties, including dairy development and processing techniques, loved brand influence and wide-spread distribution channels.

"Mengniu is committed to innovation, and fairlife products represent world-leading industrial technology, and we are working together to bring them to China to meet the individualized nutritional needs of different consumers," said Jeffrey Lu, president of Mengniu Group. "The partnership is expected to create infinite possibilities in the category of chilled milk."

In addition to creating business value, KeNiuLe said it will also actively fulfill its social responsibility as a corporate citizen via helping to improve consumers' health and nutrition awareness and advocate healthier lifestyles to the public.