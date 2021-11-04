Life science giant Bayer showcases innovations in support of a healthy China

Bayer, which makes its fourth consecutive appearance at the CIIE, is committed to addressing the fundamental needs of Chinese people and their pursuit of well-being.

The world-leading life science company, Bayer, made its fourth consecutive appearance at the CIIE with its three business divisions – Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science. Upholding its corporate vision of "Health for All, Hunger for None," Bayer is committed to addressing the fundamental needs of Chinese people and their pursuit of well-being with solutions ranging from food safety and nutrition supplements to disease prevention, precision diagnostics, and innovative treatments.

Through this significant platform, Bayer will showcase its leading portfolio in healthcare and agriculture, deepening its commitment to this country and seeking further development in China to create a better life for Chinese people.

"China has always been among the most important markets for Bayer," said Werner Baumann, chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. "CIIE is an outstanding stage for multinational companies like Bayer, bringing indispensable opportunity for international trade, cooperation, and exchange. By leveraging the platform provided by CIIE, we look forward to fostering innovation and enhancing collaborations in China to benefit more patients, consumers, and growers in the country."

CIIE provides an excellent platform that enables multinational companies such as Bayer to fully demonstrate their strengths in innovation and advanced technologies. In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer is highlighting Nubeqa® (darolutamide), an oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (NM-CRPC) who are at high risk of developing a metastasized form of the disease.

Meanwhile, Bayer's Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGMs), an innovative wearable device that can continuously and comprehensively track glucose levels at minute levels, serves as a valuable measuring device for assessing and guiding the clinical treatment of diabetes for doctors. The Stellant D-CE exhibited at CIIE 2021 is the first intelligent and intuitive CT high-pressure injection system in China, which can provide patients with a personalized contrasting protocol to make medical images clearer and help doctors and patients obtain a more accurate diagnosis result.

Bayer will also unveil its innovative breakthroughs in the field of cell and gene therapy, which focus on fields with high unmet needs, such as neurodegenerative diseases (e.g. Parkinson's disease), cardiovascular diseases, and rare diseases (e.g. Pompe Disease).

In Consumer Health, Bayer will showcase a series of innovative, high-quality, and scientifically proven products. One of the flagship exhibits is the One A Day® Natural Fruit Bites Multivitamin which is made available to Chinese consumers through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Made with real, farm-grown fruits, the product contains 10 key nutrients to meet the nutritional needs of the whole family. TalEcid®, which was specially developed for Chinese consumers, is a vivid example of the "spillover effect" of the CIIE – from partnership establishment to R&D, and eventually to commercial launch.

In Crop Science, Bayer's initiatives in the three major areas of crop protection, seeds & traits, and digital, are all on display at the CIIE. Crop Science's first amino acid bio-stimulant product "Ambition®" will make its China debut at CIIE 2021. In the meantime, Bayer will bring high-quality crop varieties to market, such as corn, tomatoes, broccoli, and peppers.

In addition, Bayer will also showcase "WeGrow®," an industry-leading one-stop digital service platform for growers, and Plantect®, a pilot digital-driven agricultural solution to China; as well as other digital initiatives for agricultural development in China, to drive the development of the future agricultural ecosystem, powered by digitization.

Over the course of the expo, Bayer's booth will hold four themed days: Health Care Day, Crop Science Day, Radiology Day, and Public Health Day. Throughout this schedule, Bayer's booth will host several signing events and announcements with government entities and local partners. Through these partnerships, Bayer will comprehensively expand its presence in China, contributing to China's "Dual Circulation" development pattern.