What's new in CIIE: Bayer showcases new blood sugar monitoring technology

Ti Gong

Bayer is showcasing at CIIE its Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGMS) which was granted import approval by the Hainan provincial drug administration earlier this year.



The first patient also began using the new glucose testing device in Boao in September of this year.



Based on innovative glucose sensor technology, it is offering users a convenient way to view up-to-the-minute glucose readings on a smartphone, which helps to fully understand blood glucose fluctuation and address the growing challenges caused by the prevalence of diabetes in China.