CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | CBRE: Demonstrating forward thinking solutions in real-estate

CBRE once again participates in the China International Import Expo this year.

Ben Duncan, president of CBRE North Asia, said, "It's an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our forward thinking solutions in real-estate, our diversified suite of services, and our dedication to further support local development through global cooperation."

"China has long been a critical market for CBRE, " Duncan said, "With our global footprint and broad range of services, we will work to capture the many opportunities unfolding in China's real-estate markets and to help our clients to realize potential in every dimension."