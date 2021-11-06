﻿
ZJ Biotech signs biopharma partnership deal at CIIE

  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-06
Shanghai-headquartered ZJ Biotech is hoping to expedite its COVID-19 antibody clinical studies through collaboration.
ZJ Biotech signs biopharma partnership deal at CIIE
Ti Gong

Deputy Director Zhang Qing of the Shanghai Drug Administration (center) is joined by the two companies' executives in witnessing the signing of the collaboration deal at the CIIE.

Shanghai-headquartered ZJ Biotech is hoping to expedite its COVID antibody clinical studies through collaboration with a multinational contract research and manufacturing service provider.

The antibody has the potential to be one of the leading innovation therapeutic biomedicines against COVID-19.

Lu Lilang, general manager of ZJ Biotech Co Ltd, said the company is preparing to launch the phase I clinical trial in both China and the United States.

At the fourth CIIE, it signed a collaboration deal with Boehringer Ingelheim where the later would provide process optimization and contract manufacturing services for the new antibody.

The local biopharma company intends to fully leverage international standard quality, manufacturing technology and operational excellence to expedite the clinical studies and production in the future.

It's also the first strategic partnership following the completion of the expansion of the German company's Shanghai biopharmaceutical site in June this year.

An increasing number of domestic pharma companies and multinationals are leveraging the CIIE as an important platform to ink deals and seek potential partnerships.

The German company said it hopes to help fuel more local innovative medicines to go global.

China's biopharma industry has steered into the fast lane, with demand for contract manufacturing services rising continuously.

At this year's expo, a biopharma special zone was set up for global biopharma companies to bring the local audience technology innovations and solutions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
