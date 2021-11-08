Irish food firm Dole sees CIIE as springboard for business in China

This year, Dole brought more than 50 fresh fruit and vegetable products, among which nine products were making their expo debut.

Dole Food Company, an Irish food and agricultural corporation, sees the China International Import Expo as a platform to build connection and partnership with industry players in China.

"Dole has been partnering with the CIIE for four years, and it is a very important opportunity for us to show our fresh products to the world," said Christian Wiegele, division president of Dole Asia Fresh.

"There is no better platform than the CIIE for us to meet customers, consumers, and also other industry players within the China market, to work together for a better business moving forward," Wiegele said.

Dole has taken an active part in the expo since the first session, and has been a member of the CIIE Exhibitor Alliance.

At the CIIE, the company signed a 2022 strategic cooperation agreement on agricultural product sales and promotion with the Philippines Consulate, to help the development of Filipino agriculture and optimize China's fresh fruit consumer market.