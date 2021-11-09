﻿
German equipment company cleans up at CIIE

German company Alfred Kärcher sees great potential and opportunity in the Chinese market for cleaning equipment manufacturers.
German company Alfred Kärcher sees great potential and opportunity in the Chinese market for cleaning equipment manufacturers.

As a leading provider of cleaning systems and solutions founded in Germany, Kärcher has participated in the China International Import Expo for four consecutive years.

So far, the company has set up a regional headquarters, a manufacturing plant, and several sales branches in China, saying it "believes there are huge future opportunities here for the cleaning equipment sector."

"I'm also very proud that we now have very good cooperation and close partnerships with big industrial companies and also public companies in China," said Christian May, deputy chief executive officer and chief sales officer of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co KG.

The company announced the global debut of eight new products at the fourth CIIE, including an AI robotic floor cleaner which is the first robotic cleaner to use vision navigation globally.

