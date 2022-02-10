Biz / Company

Henkel to strengthen hair-care segment with regional acquisition proposal

German home and personal-care giant sees Asia Pacific a strong hub for beauty innovations and trends.
Ti Gong

German home and personal-care giant Henkel is the latest company to strengthen its position in the professional hair-care and styling market in China and Japan with its acquisition of Shiseido's Hair Professional business in the Asia Pacific region.

"By expanding our footprint through the acquisition, we will become one of the leading players in this highly dynamic region with attractive future growth potential," said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel.

The acquisition from the Japanese multinational includes leading hair-care brands such as Sublimic or Primience and is subject to usual conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Asia-Pacific Hair Professional business of Shiseido reported about 100 million euro (US$115 million) of sales in the 2020 fiscal year and has more than 500 employees.

"The transaction will enable us to create an innovation and growth platform for our Professional business and we will significantly increase our market position in Japan and China, the world's second and third largest Hair Professional markets and important centers of trends and innovations," said Wolfgang König, executive vice president of beauty care at Henkel.

The Asia-Pacific region is known as a strong hub for beauty innovations and trends and global and regional players are rushing to offer new options to meet evolving consumer trends.

L'Oréal also settled its North Asia Zone headquarters, handling China, Japan and South Korea, in Shanghai in 2020 to drive business synergies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shiseido
Follow Us

