Biz / Company

Food producers land in a pickle on CCTV consumer show

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
The annual "315" consumer rights day TV show on CCTV brought to light bad corporate behavior of multiple food production companies, including Hunan Xinchaqi Vegetable.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
Food producers land in a pickle on CCTV consumer show

At the annual "315" consumer rights day TV show on CCTV, bad corporate behavior of multiple food production companies were exposed.

Several food producers were exposed on television on Tuesday, with some of them found substituting shoddy pickled cabbage bought from farmers for the original "Laotan pickled cabbage."

At the annual "315" consumer rights day TV show on CCTV, broadcast on Tuesday night, bad corporate behavior of multiple food production companies, including Hunan Xinchaqi Vegetable, Yayuan Pickled Food Factory, Hunan Tantanqiao and Hunan Jinrui Food, were brought to light.

They were exposed for using pickled cabbage, also known as Chinese sauerkraut, produced in pits which failed to meet health standards, instead of conducting normal production in special jars (or Laotan) as claimed.

Implicated in the scandal were several well-known instant noodle brands, including Master Kong, owned by Tingyi Holding Corp and Uni-President, which had partnerships with these "black-mark" producers.

Master Kong acknowledged that Xinchaqi was its supplier and immediately announced the termination of their partnership. The brand claimed it has never used products of the other sauerkraut suppliers involved in the scandal.

Hit hard by the scandal, shares of Tingyi Holding Corp listed on the Hong Kong market tumbled 2.31 percent on Wednesday.

Uni-President, meanwhile, said on Tuesday night that Xinchaqi Vegetable has not been among its suppliers for the past five years.

The company said it has spoken with the person in charge of Hunan Jinrui, and relevant sauerkraut products have all been sealed and will be put through quality tests with the presence of officials from the Administration of Market Regulation.

According to Xinchaqi's website, it was also a supplier for fast food giants KFC and McDonald's. While KFC denied any relationship and demanded Xinchaqi immediately take down the misinformation, McDonald's has yet to respond.

Food producers land in a pickle on CCTV consumer show

Implicated in the scandal were several well-known instant noodle brands, including Master Kong, owned by Tingyi Holding Corp, and Uni-President, which had partnerships with these "black-mark" producers. Hit hard by the scandal, shares of Tingyi Holding Corp listed on the Hong Kong market tumbled 2.31 percent on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
CCTV
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     