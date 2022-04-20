Biz / Company

Covestro Cup challenges students to 'speak, act, impact' for sustainable future

SHINE
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
The competition, with speech and painting sections in Chinese and English, encourages students to focus on "Quality Education," a key UN Sustainable Development Goal.
SHINE
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-21       0
Covestro Cup challenges students to 'speak, act, impact' for sustainable future

The 2022 Covestro Cup "I Speak, I Act, I Impact" China Student Orator and Illustrator Contest focuses on the theme of "Quality Education."

The 2022 Covestro Cup "I Speak, I Act, I Impact" China Student Orator and Illustrator Contest, hosted by the World Organization for Sustainability Leadership, is officially underway.

This year, it is focusing on the theme of "Quality Education," the fourth of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The China round, organized by Wo Sou Education Science and Technology (Shanghai) and supported by Covestro, is open to students from primary schools, secondary schools and universities across the country.

Winners of the China leg will move on to the global final.

The UN SDGs outline 17 global goals which aim to comprehensively tackle social, economic, and environmental issues with targets to be achieved by 2030 for a sustainable future.

WOSL, established in 2017, is the only UN-certified global cooperation and promotional organization for junior ambassadors for sustainable development.

"Quality education is the foundation for improving the lives of humanity and achieving sustainable development," said WOSL CEO Dr. Paul Bogaardt.

"And equity and inclusion in education is the key, as it invites the diverse thought that is necessary to develop innovative solutions for the challenges that the world faces today and tomorrow.

"Thanks to Covestro for its strong support for this contest in China, which provides a platform for teens and young adults to set initiatives for all of the younger generation to follow and create hope for a brighter future."

Sustainability is a crucial tenet of Covestro's global philosophy, as demonstrated by its own ambitious sustainability targets.

By 2025, Covestro aims to allocate 80 percent of its research and development projects spend towards meeting the UN SDGs.

Additionally, the company aims for operational climate neutrality and net zero emissions by 2035.

"At Covestro, we want to push the boundaries to make the world a brighter place by addressing the UN SDGs," said Holly Lei, president of Covestro China.

"Together with WOSL, we look forward to advancing the development of inclusive and equitable quality education, strengthening the young generation's sense of purpose and responsibility, as well as inspiring them to create a sustainable future together.

"This contest marks yet another example of how Covestro is fulfilling its social responsibilities."

The 2022 Covestro Cup "I Speak, I Act, I Impact" China Student Orator and Illustrator Contest is open to students in two categories: "Youth Diplomats" for students from sixth grade in primary school to high school sophomores (Chinese language); and "Junior Diplomats" for high school juniors to university undergraduates (English language).

The contest has a painting and a speech section in either Chinese or English.

Entrants must focus on the theme of "Quality Education" and explain or illustrate their vision for a better future for education.

To enter, please follow WOSL's official WeChat account (Sdgs-diplomats) and upload your work through the given link from May 1 to 20.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Covestro
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     