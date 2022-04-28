Biz / Company

European multinational helps keep China in gear

Voith Turbo is among a wide range of multinational companies ensuring production of vital medical supplies, key components and supply chains remain sound across China.
Voith Turbo is among a wide range of multinational companies ensuring production of vital medical supplies, key components and supply chains remain sound in Shanghai and other parts of China.

An affiliate of Voith Group, one of the largest family-owned enterprises in Europe, Voith Turbo China responded quickly in early March when new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city and disinfections were carried at its office, production site, meeting rooms and canteens.

Most employees were told to work from home following the emergency-response protocol in mid-March, and 60 of them stayed at its production site to ensure non-stop production.

"Authorities from Xinzhuang Industrial Park (in Minhang District) have provided regular PCR testing and antigen test kits for on-site employees, and also helped secure fresh food, daily necessities and prescription drugs," said Martin Wawra, head of the mobility division at Voith Group and a member of Voith Turbo's management board.

Voith Turbo supplies key components for railway transportation firms and commercial vehicle manufacturers, including CRRC Corporation, Shentong Bombardier Shanghai Rail Transit Vehicle Maintenance Co and Dongfeng Auto.

Raw material supplies and deliveries have been a challenge during the lockdown, but the company secured a transportation permit on April 14 to improve logistics issues in the city.

