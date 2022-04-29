Multinational retailer rises to occasion during lockdown

Metro China is among the many retailers making sure vital supplies reach people during lockdown.

Fresh food and daily necessities are top priorities for local residents to survive lockdown during the current COVID-19 surge in Shanghai, and Metro China is among the many local retailers making sure vital supplies reach them.

Metro China secured ample supplies of goods in early March, and an experienced unit interfaced with local neighborhoods to ensure their supplies met people's needs.

"Our food packs and daily necessities have reached over 1 million residents, and we have maintained stable prices in line with government mandates," said Tino Zeiske, president of Metro China.

Logistics restrictions and staff shortages have been formidable challenges, but the company has a responsive and experienced team to cope with the situation.



It has brought additional staff to Shanghai from neighboring provinces to support operations.

More than 300 employees in eight Shanghai Metro stores have secured work permits to guarantee front-line supplies.

"In addition to our dedication, the local government's assistance was crucial for us to resume operations in the early stages. Our truck drivers and store staff were given special permits so we could continue operations under a closed-loop management scheme," Zeiske said.