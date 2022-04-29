Biz / Company

Multinational retailer rises to occasion during lockdown

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Metro China is among the many retailers making sure vital supplies reach people during lockdown.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  08:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0

Fresh food and daily necessities are top priorities for local residents to survive lockdown during the current COVID-19 surge in Shanghai, and Metro China is among the many local retailers making sure vital supplies reach them.

Metro China secured ample supplies of goods in early March, and an experienced unit interfaced with local neighborhoods to ensure their supplies met people's needs.

"Our food packs and daily necessities have reached over 1 million residents, and we have maintained stable prices in line with government mandates," said Tino Zeiske, president of Metro China.

Logistics restrictions and staff shortages have been formidable challenges, but the company has a responsive and experienced team to cope with the situation.

It has brought additional staff to Shanghai from neighboring provinces to support operations.

More than 300 employees in eight Shanghai Metro stores have secured work permits to guarantee front-line supplies.

"In addition to our dedication, the local government's assistance was crucial for us to resume operations in the early stages. Our truck drivers and store staff were given special permits so we could continue operations under a closed-loop management scheme," Zeiske said.

Multinational retailer rises to occasion during lockdown
Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     