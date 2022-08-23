XPeng denies involvement in theft of Apple trade secrets

Chinese electric automaker XPeng issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Apple's lawsuit against a former employee for stealing trade secrets, saying the company is blameless.

Chinese electric automaker XPeng issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Apple's lawsuit against a former employee for stealing trade secrets, saying the company had nothing to do with it.

"Today, we learned from the media about the latest developments in the case of former Apple employee Zhang Xiaolang's suspicion of stealing Apple's trade secrets. It has been more than four years since the incident, and XPeng is not aware of the specific circumstances of the situation and has not been involved in the follow-up investigation by the US judiciary," XPeng said on Weibo.

The company said it has no relevant dispute with Apple and has no connection to the situation.