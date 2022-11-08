Unlock the potential of Self Care market in China

J&J will showcase more than 50 products, including those for common diseases such as allergies, fever, cough, pain, and fungal infection at the fifth CIIE.

PRESIDENT of Johnson & Johnson China Self Care, Declan Rooney, remains exceptionally confident in China's emerging health and Self Care market.

"This is my second time attending CIIE, and we're optimistic about the potential in China. CIIE offers a platform where we showcase our strong pipeline, engage with partners to advance Self Care, and accelerate our pace to bring more solutions to more patients," said Declan in an interview with Shanghai Daily.

This time at CIIE, the company has brought 40+ different OTC products and health food from global iconic brands, including those for pain, cough and cold, allergy, smoking cessation, eye care, and wound care.

Having always been amazed at the fast-paced Chinese market and its vast potential, Declan said his personal purpose also connects very closely with healthcare to create a difference in people's lives and help them live happier and more vibrant lives.

Measure innovation by its impact on patients

Since leading the Self Care business, he has been driving the company's growth by empowering the patient and the public with innovations.



"Our driver to success is science and innovation with a people-centric mindset," Declan said. "Only holding true to this core value can the company stand the test of time and bring more quality products anchored in science to patients and the public."

To Declan, innovation comes in many formats. It is founded on the constant pursuit of improving product efficacy, safety, access to care as well as patient experience to advance overall health outcomes. So, despite product innovations such as dosage, forms and tastes, the hybrid business models driving education, digital and partnerships are also the key to improve health literacy, access and adherence to healthcare solutions.

"Take our Rhinitis eStation as an example. There are 400 million patients in China that suffer from rhinitis. So, we partnered with Tencent to launch the mini-program Rhinitis eStation," Declan said. "As a one-stop digital platform, Rhinitis eStation offers a new way to drive rhinitis awareness, prevention, diagnosis and treatment."

Another example of innovation on access to care is that they have cooperated with O2O platforms like Meituan, respond to parents' urgent needs while taking care of their children with fever. The on-demand delivery service means parents could get Motrin in 30 minutes.

Looking ahead, he also anticipates building robust pipeline of innovations in different disease areas and considers expanding the company's portfolio to include medicine, health food, devices and service to bring more holistic health solutions.

Declan also emphasized a team that can deliver innovation plays a key role. "We are bringing right talent into the industry to foster innovation across our organization and extend the reach of Self Care solutions for individuals and families whenever in need."

That's why he encourages a working culture where all talent take patients' needs as their responsibility, so they dare to be different, dare to be innovative for a better outcome.

"At the end of the day, your innovation is really measured by the impact that has had on the patients and the public," said Declan. With the right product, right information, right access and right team, his goal has always been to maximize the impact of innovation on patients and the entire healthcare system.

Advance Self Care for a healthier China

Moving ahead, Declan sees tremendous opportunities in China Self Care market. "We're delighted to see the progress in the Healthy China 2030 blueprint in recent years to shift focus from treatment-centric to health-centric," he said. "It's an extremely important industry direction, and I firmly believe in the Healthy China 2030 vision and the direction it's taking, and this fits well with our priority."



As the company is well positioned to provide holistic Self Care solutions for common diseases that go beyond treatment to everyday care, Declan stays confident that the company is ready to unlock the potential of Self Care market in China, and touch more than 250 million lives and families in China by 2025.

"We stay committed to our vision to be the most trusted Self Care company in China and to empower patients through science-based solutions so that they can live happier, more vibrant lives every day," he said.