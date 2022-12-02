ABB opens its super robotics manufacturing base in Shanghai

Robotics firm ABB opens its new state-of-the-art factory in the Pudong New Area. The facility uses new digital and automation technologies to manufacture next-generation robots.

Ti Gong

ABB on Friday officially opened its state-of-the-art, fully automated and flexible robotics factory in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

The 67,000-square-meter production and research facility represents a US$150-million investment by ABB, and will deploy the company's digital and automation technologies to manufacture next-generation robots.

"With over 90 percent of sales supported by our factory, the new facility will help our customers in China create more locally-made products, solutions and services," said Sami Atiya, president of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation.

ABB predicts that the global robot market will grow from US$80 billion nowadays to US$130 billion in 2025, while as the world's largest robotics market, China accounted for 51 percent of global robot installations in 2021, surpassing the one-million-unit mark of operational robots in 2021.

Ti Gong

It noted that the site's research and development center, covering an area of 8,000 square meters, will create new innovations in artificial intelligence, digitalization and software, such as autonomous mobility, digital twin, machine vision and low-code programming software.

"Since ABB Robotics entered the Chinese market nearly 30 years ago, it has been supporting customers in all sectors from automotive and electronics, to metals and plastics, and logistics," said Liang Rui, president of ABB Robotics Division in China.

"Now with our new mega factory we can meet the surge in demand for automation in China, particularly from new segments such as new-energy vehicle manufacturing, wearable electronics, restaurants, health care, e-commerce, retail and service robotics, among many others," Liang said.