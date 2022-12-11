Roche China Education and Research Fund celebrates 20th anniversary

The Roche Fund has cultivated talented Chinese people in the life science and medical fields as well as boosted the development of China's health industry.

The Roche China Education and Research Fund, one of the oldest education funds in the health care industry, celebrated its 20th anniversary while hailing its achievements in cultivating Chinese talent in life science and medical fields as well as boosting the development of China's health industry. In the past 20 years, some 2,200 medical students and researchers have received funding.

Roche Diagnostics China set up the nation's first scholarship in the diagnostic industry in 2003 and updated it to the Roche Diagnostics China Medical and Life Science Education and Research Fund in 2010, including education and research funding.

Academician Wang Chen, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, participated online.

He thanked Roche China for its continuous investment in the cultivation of medical talent in China over 20 years, and expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning medical students and researchers. He also put forward expectations for the award-winners, hoping that they can remain devoted to the development of health causes in China.

Dr. Pan Baishen, a researcher from Zhongshan Hospital and honorary president of the research fund, saluted the fund's 20th anniversary and added he hoped more medical students can benefit with quicker and better improvement.

Dr. Wang Xuefeng, director of Ruijin Hospital's Clinical Laboratory department and a judge of the research fund, said it is a good platform for introducing fresh talent to fuel the industry's innovation and continuous development. He welcomed more cooperation between medical schools and enterprises.

This year, the Roche China Education and Research Fund includes two colleges as new partners and expands the previous three award fields of laboratory medicine, clinical medicine and biochemistry to six fields by adding pharmacy, public health and digital medicine.

The "Visiting Professor Fund" offers support in the development of high-end talent such as professors/associate professors in the fields of medicine and public health.

The "Project Scholarship" cooperates with the scientific research foundation, openly recruits and evaluates undergraduate, master and doctoral students nationwide, to encourage and cultivate high-quality talent with scientific research and innovative thinking.

The "student scholarship" is mainly aimed at undergraduates/graduates, and is self-assessed by the top medical schools to encourage talent with excellent character and professional abilities.

As a leader of biotechnology, Roche has been deeply involved in the Chinese market with Roche Diagnostics and Roche Pharmaceuticals pushing the development of medical capability and talent cultivation in China.

Richard Yiu, general manager of Roche Diagnostics China, said the development from Roche Diagnostics Scholarship to the current Roche China Education and Research Fund has witnessed how Chinese medical students and researchers devote themselves to medical innovation, study and practice.

"Roche Diagnostics will stick to the company's 'in China and for China' policy to help more young medical talent, and ensure they can grow fast under the support of China Education and Research Fund and contribute to China's medical industry," he said.