﻿
Biz / Company

Tesla's China head takes over sales in North America: Electrek

Reuters
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
The automaker on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles.
Reuters
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-01-03       0
SSI ļʱ
Tesla's China head takes over sales in North America: Electrek
Reuters

Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu speaks at a delivery ceremony for China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the US electric car maker in Shanghai on December 30, 2019.

Tesla Inc's head of China, Tom Zhu, has taken over responsibilities for sales, service and deliveries in North America, Electrek website reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Zhu's official title remains vice president in charge of Asia Pacific, according to the report on the US website dedicated to news on electric transportation and sustainable energy.

Tesla did not immediately respond to written requests for comment from Reuters.

Zhu and his team from Shanghai have been traveling to Tesla plants in California and Texas prompting talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when chief executive Elon Musk has been focused on his purchase of Twitter, Reuters reported last month.

Under Zhu's leadership, Tesla Shanghai rebounded strongly from lockdowns this year to bring Tesla close to its target for 2022 of 50 percent production growth.

The automaker on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates due to logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession.

Tesla's stock fell 65 percent in 2022, its worst year since going public in 2010.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Tesla
Elon Musk
Twitter
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     