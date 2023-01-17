﻿
CGN generated over 310 billion kWh of grid power in 2022

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), a major nuclear power operator in China, generated 310.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of grid power in 2022, the energy group said.

The figure represented an increase of 12.4 billion kWh compared to that in 2021, the company said, adding that its number of nuclear power units in operation reached 26 in 2022.

In terms of new energy, CGN added 7.21 million kilowatts of installed capacity in operation in 2022 – a record high – and the installed capacity in operation of its domestic new energy projects exceeded 35 million kilowatts.

Last year, the company's global clean energy projects generated 52 billion kWh of grid power – providing clean energy to 15 countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
