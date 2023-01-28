Disneyland Resort in California celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary with new attractions

The Disneyland Resort began to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with new entertainment and attractions on Friday.

The Disneyland Resort, home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, began to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, a premier U.S. entertainment and media company, with new entertainment and attractions on Friday.

"While Disney Parks around the world will commemorate the 100th anniversary, the heart of the celebration is rooted at the Disneyland Resort," the resort in Southern California's Anaheim said in a news release.

The family-friendly attraction Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will transport visitors into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Visitors to the resort will also enjoy two new nighttime spectaculars: "World of Color - ONE" and "Wondrous Journeys."

"World of Color - ONE" is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production. "Wondrous Journeys" features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film over the last century and a new song, "It's Wondrous."

A new exhibit, The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder, will be on display at Disneyland Park.

"We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock in the news release.

"For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year," he noted.

Opened in 1955, Disneyland was the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company, which was founded in October 1923.