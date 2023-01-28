﻿
Biz / Company

Disneyland Resort in California celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary with new attractions

Xinhua
  11:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0
The Disneyland Resort began to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with new entertainment and attractions on Friday.
Xinhua
  11:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0

The Disneyland Resort, home to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, began to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, a premier U.S. entertainment and media company, with new entertainment and attractions on Friday.

"While Disney Parks around the world will commemorate the 100th anniversary, the heart of the celebration is rooted at the Disneyland Resort," the resort in Southern California's Anaheim said in a news release.

The family-friendly attraction Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will transport visitors into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Visitors to the resort will also enjoy two new nighttime spectaculars: "World of Color - ONE" and "Wondrous Journeys."

"World of Color - ONE" is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production. "Wondrous Journeys" features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film over the last century and a new song, "It's Wondrous."

A new exhibit, The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder, will be on display at Disneyland Park.

"We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock in the news release.

"For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year," he noted.

Opened in 1955, Disneyland was the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company, which was founded in October 1923.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     