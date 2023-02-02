Sony Group appoints new president, raises profit outlook

Sony Group announced on Thursday that its current president Kenichiro Yoshida will be replaced by its executive deputy president Hiroki Totoki.

Totoki's tenure as president and a chief operating officer will begin on April 1 and Yoshida, 63, will stay on as chairman and CEO, the corporation said.

Totoki, 58, who joined Sony in 1987, said in a statement he wants to establish a symbiotic relationship between the corporation, its customers and its employees, that gives back to society.

"I would like to create a positive spiral that begins with Sony being chosen by customers, which then energizes our employees, enables us to attract more new talent, increases our corporate value, and ultimately enables us to give back to society," Totoki's statement said.

The Tokyo-based electronics behemoth also announced Thursday it had raised its profit outlook for the year through March 2023.

Sony's outlook now stands at 870.00 billion yen (US$6.76 billion), compared to its forecast made last November of US$6.53 billion.