Air India orders 840 planes, including 370 optional buys from Airbus, Boeing

Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer Nipun Aggarwal confirmed the Indian airline has ordered 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing which includes 370 optional buys.

Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer Nipun Aggarwal confirmed the Indian airline has ordered 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing which includes 370 optional buys.

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," Aggarwal said in a recent social media post.

According to Aggarwal, the Airbus firm order comprises 210 A-320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000, while Boeing will take the order of 190 737-Max, 20 787 and 10 777 aircraft.

"We have also signed up for long-term maintenance of the engines with CFM International, Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace," he added.

The record order of 470 planes includes 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing, and the deal could become bigger with the option for the procurement of an additional 370 planes.