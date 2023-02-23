﻿
Biz / Company

LG Chem tech center completes construction in east China

LG Chem, a leading chemical firm from the Republic of Korea, has completed the construction of a technology center in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.
With a total investment of US$30 million, the LG Chem China tech center is located in the Wuxi high-tech zone and covers an area of more than 9,000 square meters. The center will be equipped with advanced lab facilities and top-level talents to provide all-around technology solutions in China.

The Wuxi high-tech zone has accumulated more than 5,000 innovative enterprises and gathered over 300,000 talents. The China tech center project will deepen strategic cooperation between the Wuxi high-tech zone and LG Chem, Shin Hak-Cheol, chief executive officer of LG Chem, said via video on Wednesday when a construction completion ceremony was held in Wuxi.

LG Chem, whose major business covers petrochemicals, advanced materials, life sciences and batteries, joined hands with a Chinese firm to build a cathode materials production factory in the Wuxi high-tech zone in 2018.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
