Chinese tech company ZTE CSO spells out strategy for growth

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0
ZTE serves over 160 countries and regions. Throughout the pandemic, the company maintained steady growth in the international market.
Xinhua
IC

The ZTE company logo is seen during the first day of Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) at the Fira de Barcelona in Spain.

"Digitalization, industrialization, intelligent transformation and green low carbon are the main trends that have emerged from recent experiences and will continue to be important for the industry," Wang Xiang, chief strategy officer (CSO) of Chinese technology company ZTE, said at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

Currently, the most significant trend in the industry is digital transformation, and it has captured significant attention worldwide. The critical concern is how to apply and integrate it across communication, information and vertical industries, Wang told Xinhua in an interview.

The theme of this year's MWC, held here between February 27 and March 2, is "Velocity," with five sub-themes: 5G acceleration, Reality+, OpenNet, Fintech and Digital Everything.

ZTE has categorized different scenarios worldwide and collected various demands. "We proposed a comprehensive solution by integrating typical equipment for different markets, frequency combinations, and scattered area combinations. This provides quickly deployed classic networks for our customers," Wang said.

"The world has changed dramatically and socially in recent years, far beyond what we expected," Wang said.

"We must establish a secure position in an uncertain time; this is our long-term philosophy. Therefore, we have focused on information, intelligence and low-carbon technology as our primary product design direction and our long-term strategy."

"In a rapidly changing world, we need to maintain a certain degree of flexibility in our operations, such as our supply chain. This involves understanding our customer structure, production areas and the strategic reserve in the supply chain. By doing so, we can remain resilient in the industry's future," Wang said.

Due to the uncertainty in this industry, it is essential for companies to be adaptable in their own operations, Wang concluded.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
