Huawei sees slight growth in 2022 revenue

Chinese tech giant Huawei generated total revenue of 642.3 billion yuan (US$93.5 billion) in 2022, edging up from 636.8 billion yuan the previous year.

The company's net profit over the past year dropped to 35.6 billion yuan, according to its annual report released on Friday. That figure was down from 113.7 billion yuan in 2021.

"In 2022, a challenging external environment and non-market factors continued to take a toll on Huawei's operations," Eric Xu, the company's rotating chairman, told a press conference.

Amid the storm, Xu said the company went to great lengths to "grow the harvest," generating a steady stream of revenues to sustain its survival and lay the groundwork for future development.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou said the company's overall business results were in line with forecasts. She said that Huawei's liability ratio was 58.9 percent and its net cash balance was 176.3 billion yuan at the end of 2022.

"Our financial position remains solid, with strong resilience and flexibility," she said.

Huawei's R&D expenditure rose to 161.5 billion yuan in 2022, among the highest expenditure figures in the company's history and accounting for approximately 25.1 percent of the company's total revenue, according to Meng.

Based in Shenzhen, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.