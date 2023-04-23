Exhibition showcases harmony between people and water

The story of water is always intriguing and when you come across Shanghai's famous "water center" located on the Bund, don't miss this exhibition themed "The Amazing Water."

The story of water is always intriguing and when you come across Shanghai’s famous “water center” located on the Bund these days, don’t miss this exhibition themed “The Amazing Water.”

Hosted by Coca-Cola China in partnership with the Bund Subdistrict, the exhibition invites people to explore a harmonious relationship with water via telling stories about how to live and protect water resources.

The exhibition is held in the Waitan (Bund) History Museum, which is located at the convergence of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek — Shanghai’s two mother rivers. It was launched on April 22, or Earth Day, hoping to convey the philosophy that “water starts life, and is also rewarded from life.”

The exhibition will run through May 5, free to the public.

Featuring several sub-themes, the exhibition represents one “Reflection” area of images for an immersive experience, one “Convergence” area of illustrations about Coca-Cola China’s efforts to protect water resources, one “Fluxion” area telling stories about water ecosystems, and one “Commemoration” area for peripherals.

It’s worth mentioning that the “Fluxion” area, at the core of the exhibition, deploys miniature installations to explain how water is healing life and how it is healed with people’s efforts to protect it.

The Amazing Water” exhibition presents a colorful water world to visitors based on multiple water protection programs by Coca-Cola China.

For 16 consecutive years since 2007, Coca-Cola China, along with partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), has implemented nearly 50 influential and demonstrative water protection projects, involving water source protection, sustainable agriculture, wetland protection and restoration, artificial wetland, as well as safe drinking water for communities.

Tens of millions of local residents have benefited from those programs, which have also helped to create a win-win situation for Coca-Cola China, for local communities, and for the environment.

Zhang Jiantao, Vice President of Coca-Cola China and Mongolia, said this exhibition will provide a platform for the public to take a closer look at Coca-Cola China’s water protection efforts, and prompt a rethink about the relations between water and people, as well as the relations between water and ecosystems.

“Water is vital to our beverage production, ingredients supply, and community development,” Zhang said. “Water is dear to us, so we should return kindness to water too. We also hope to attract more people to join us in protecting water resources.”

As Coca-Cola China’s first public education exhibition dedicated to water protection, this exhibition has demonstrated the long-term commitment of Coca-Cola China to water stewardship and a new approach of the company to involve the public in water protection.

Exhibition info:

Time: Through May 5

Venue: Waitan (Bund) History Museum

Address: 475 Zhongshan Road E1

中山东一路475号

Admission: Free