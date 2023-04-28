﻿
Roche Diagnostics: Invaluable role of diagnostics in the era of value-based healthcare

Officials and experts tell a launch ceremony for program on clinical diagnosis standardization and capability improvement that precise medicine depends on precise diagnosis.
Diagnostics plays an important role in disease prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, therapy selection and overall disease management. It is the backbone of most treatment decisions.

Laboratory diagnostics are involved in more than two-thirds of healthcare decision-making, yet account for, only 2 percent of the total healthcare spending. Despite the huge potential of diagnostics to support better health outcomes, they have been historically undervalued.

With the promotion of the "Healthy China" policy, in vitro diagnosis has gained great attention, with its value being further recognized and highlighted, domestic health officials and experts said at the launch ceremony for a project on clinical diagnosis standardization and capability improvement held today.

The project is guided by the Human Resources Development Center under the National Health Commission of the PRC, launched by the China Medicine Education Association and the China Health Promotion Foundation and supported by Roche Diagnostics. Through sharing disease management methods and clinical diagnosis experiences, the project aims to discuss the models of standard clinical diagnosis and clinical solutions to achieve more accurate and precise diagnosis and improve early screening and regular management of cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which will help patients receive more standardized and professional services to improve their quality of life and reduce family and social burdens.

A series of academic conferences will be held as part of the project, which will invite top experts to give lectures covering topics such as the application value of biomarkers in critical cares, support cancer diagnosis and screening, type II diabetes and heart failure, to make a joint effort to improve domestic ability for disease management and clinical diagnosis.

Industry insiders hailed the project and said it would play a very positive role in boosting diagnostic abilities in the nation and ultimately bring the benefit to the Chinese patients.

Jeffrey Chin, Vice President of Roche Diagnostics China, said a person’s healthcare journey starts with — and depends on — diagnostics. "The value of diagnosis has received unprecedented attention and recognition. As a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnosis, Roche Diagnostics focuses on developing integrated solutions for laboratories, clinicians and healthcare systems. By fully exploiting the value of diagnosis, we want to help improve medical decision making.”

"In order to better serve patients in China, we are making innovations all the time and carry out wide cooperation with the government, professional associations and leading experts to enable value-based healthcare, contribute to the realization of ‘Healthy China’ and improve people’s wellbeing," he said.

Jeffrey Chin, Vice President of Roche Diagnostics China

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
