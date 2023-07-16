German company launches specialty light source project in NE China

Heraeus, a German technology company, has started constructing a specialty light source project with a total investment of 100 million yuan (US$14 million) in Shenyang

Imaginechina

The main products of the project in the China-Germany Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park (CGIP) include photonics-based solutions from infrared to ultraviolet, which are applied in fields such as environmental protection, electronics, automotive, new energy, and semiconductor.

The project is expected to be put into operation in April 2024, and achieve an annual output value of 300 million yuan after full operation, according to the company.

In October last year, Heraeus invested 500 million yuan in the CGIP to build a quartz semiconductor manufacturing base.

The CGIP became China's first platform for high-end equipment manufacturing cooperation between China and Germany in late 2015.

The park is aimed at developing leading industries such as automobile manufacturing, intelligent manufacturing, biomedicine, new energy, and digital economy. It has facilitated more than 400 projects from industry giants such as BMW Brilliance, FEV, and Heraeus, with a total investment of about 320 billion yuan.