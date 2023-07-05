Merck CEO sees continued potential in China

The chief executive of Germany's leading science and technology group Merck has defended the group's decision to expand its investment in China.

Imaginechina

In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Berlin Belen Garijo underlined that decoupling with China is not feasible in the next two decades.

The company will continue to invest in China if it fits the company's strategy, Garijo said. Up to 70 percent of the company's liquid crystal business is in China, she added.

Headquartered in the western city of Darmstadt in Germany, Merck Group entered the Chinese market around 90 years ago.

Last year, Merck announced that it plans to invest around 100 million euros (US$109 million) over six years to expand its production site in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province.