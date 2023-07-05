﻿
Biz / Company

Merck CEO sees continued potential in China

Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
The chief executive of Germany's leading science and technology group Merck has defended the group's decision to expand its investment in China.
Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
Merck CEO sees continued potential in China
Imaginechina

The logo of Merck Group is seen at SEMICON China in Shanghai in June 2023.

The chief executive of Germany's leading science and technology group Merck has defended the group's decision to expand its investment in China, according to a local German media report published on Tuesday.

In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Berlin Belen Garijo underlined that decoupling with China is not feasible in the next two decades.

The company will continue to invest in China if it fits the company's strategy, Garijo said. Up to 70 percent of the company's liquid crystal business is in China, she added.

Headquartered in the western city of Darmstadt in Germany, Merck Group entered the Chinese market around 90 years ago.

Last year, Merck announced that it plans to invest around 100 million euros (US$109 million) over six years to expand its production site in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     