New BASF innovation campus pushes R&D to meet local demand

  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0
The new innovation facility for BASF opened for use on Wednesday in Shanghai. It's currently the biggest in Asia, catering to increasing local demand for innovation and R&D.
Ti Gong

A "Creator's Lab" now sits at the BASF Creation Center China to serve as a model-making workshop for researchers to work on proof-of-concept models, mock-ups and rapid prototypes.

The latest phase of the innovation facility of chemical giant BASF was officially put into use in Shanghai, with two newly-built R&D buildings, catering to growing local demand.

The accumulative investment of BASF at the innovation site, which is its biggest facility in the Asia Pacific region, already adds up to around 280 million euros (US$307 million) since its first batch of facilities was put into use more than a decade ago.

"The overall innovation environment for multinationals has been improving, and China's shift towards high-end manufacturing and green economy offers us huge opportunities," said Jeffrey Lou, President and Chairman of BASF China.

Shanghai will continue the momentum of adding more multinationals headquarters and attracting foreign businesses this year, while beefing up efforts to build an innovation hub.

In the first quarter of this year, the size of the actual use of foreign investment in Shanghai reached US$7.8 billion, an annual jump of 28.1 percent. It also added seven foreign R&D centers and 16 regional headquarters.

Ti Gong

An overview of the BASF Innovation Campus in the Pudong New Area.

"This marks a major milestone for us with China's growing demand for innovation, solutions and processes. We believe innovation will be the most efficient driver for growth," commented Detlef Kratz, president of Group Research at BASF.

BASF is poised to use the new facilities to advance chemical research projects and create new sustainable solutions for customers in the Asia Pacific regions.

It also plans to dedicate more effort to automative testing and validation processes as well as sustainable offerings.

In addition to providing innovative solutions for customers by scouting new technology and solutions in the fast-moving market, the new labs will also support process innovation and enhance the efficiency of existing production facilities.

A new digital lab for dispersions and resins is equipped with robotic automation, also allowing the company to accelerate the product development process, and offer highly efficient and customized solutions.

The "Creator's Lab" is also a part of the third phase at the site, where researchers can drive innovation in performance materials by working on proof-of-concept models, mock-ups and rapid prototypes.

