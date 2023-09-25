﻿
Huawei's HarmonyOS 4 reports over 60 mln users

  22:36 UTC+8, 2023-09-25
HarmonyOS 4, the operating system developed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei, now has more than 60 million users, the company said on Monday.

"Just a few days ago, HarmonyOS 4 had about 50 million users, and the figure has now surpassed 60 million, with about 1.2 million new users added every day," Yu Chengdong, the company's executive director and CEO of its consumer business, said during a product launch event held on Monday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system designed for various devices and scenarios, including intelligent screens, tablets, wearables and cars. It was first launched in August 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
