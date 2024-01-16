Accor celebrates Sino-French partnership

Accor expresses great joy in celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and a spectacular year ahead with the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Accor's message on the celebration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism

Accor wishes to express our great joy and gratitude in celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and a spectacular year ahead with the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Accor has an abiding interest and a deep affection for the special relationship between our two countries. As the leading French global hospitality group in China for nearly 40 years, Accor is passionate about sharing authentic cultural moments with our partners and guests. We look forward to the hundreds of festivities that China and France will host throughout 2024 – sharing wine, food, music, art, exhibitions, and more.

By happy coincidence, 2024 is also the 60th anniversary of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, our ambassador of modern French style and art-de-vivre around the world. Sofitel has a strong appeal among Chinese travelers, who appreciate its refined sense of modern luxury and its masterful blending of Chinese and French cultures in a beautiful and harmonious way. Our Sofitel destinations will be lit up with bi-cultural and celebratory events this year.

We are also thrilled about the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and the opportunities this presents for Chinese travelers. As an official partner, Accor's presence at the Games reflects our vision and commitment to experience-based hospitality. We cannot wait to welcome our Chinese delegation and enthusiastic ALL - Accor Live Limitless members - to Paris for an unforgettable Olympic experience.

While traveling in France or elsewhere in the world, Chinese guests at our hotels may continue to feel welcomed by Accor's popular Haoke (好客) program. This signature program incorporates services and products that meet the needs of Chinese travelers.

This is a year in which China and France will embrace our shared values for a world enriched by diversity, peace, and sustainability. Here's to 60 years of friendship – may this year further bond the strength of our relations and set a shining example for all the countries of the world.

Siège6© Yves Forestier

Accor key moments