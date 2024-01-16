Accor celebrates Sino-French partnership
Accor's message on the celebration of 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism
Accor wishes to express our great joy and gratitude in celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and a spectacular year ahead with the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.
Accor has an abiding interest and a deep affection for the special relationship between our two countries. As the leading French global hospitality group in China for nearly 40 years, Accor is passionate about sharing authentic cultural moments with our partners and guests. We look forward to the hundreds of festivities that China and France will host throughout 2024 – sharing wine, food, music, art, exhibitions, and more.
By happy coincidence, 2024 is also the 60th anniversary of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, our ambassador of modern French style and art-de-vivre around the world. Sofitel has a strong appeal among Chinese travelers, who appreciate its refined sense of modern luxury and its masterful blending of Chinese and French cultures in a beautiful and harmonious way. Our Sofitel destinations will be lit up with bi-cultural and celebratory events this year.
We are also thrilled about the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and the opportunities this presents for Chinese travelers. As an official partner, Accor's presence at the Games reflects our vision and commitment to experience-based hospitality. We cannot wait to welcome our Chinese delegation and enthusiastic ALL - Accor Live Limitless members - to Paris for an unforgettable Olympic experience.
While traveling in France or elsewhere in the world, Chinese guests at our hotels may continue to feel welcomed by Accor's popular Haoke (好客) program. This signature program incorporates services and products that meet the needs of Chinese travelers.
This is a year in which China and France will embrace our shared values for a world enriched by diversity, peace, and sustainability. Here's to 60 years of friendship – may this year further bond the strength of our relations and set a shining example for all the countries of the world.
Accor key moments
- 1963 Gerard Pellis and Paul Dubrule co-found Accor.
- 1984 The first Novotel stone is laid in Beijing, China, marking Accor's official entry to China.
- 1992 Sofitel, the first international French luxury hotel brand debuts in 1964, opens its first hotel in Shanghai, China.
- 2019 Accor announces the launch of a new lifestyle loyalty program: a fully integrated global platform bringing together digital, loyalty, brands and partnership: ALL, Accor Live Limitless.
- 2019 Accor signs a strategic partnership with Alibaba at the China France Economic Summit, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- 2021 Accor becomes an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.
- 2023 Accor, together with Trip.com Group and McKinsey, launches whitepaper on sustainable travel in China.
- 2023 Accor & Jin Jiang sign hospitality sustainability partnership at the 5th meeting of the Council of China-France Entrepreneurs in 2023, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- 2024 Accor has nearly 700 hotels in China.