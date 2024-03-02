Biz / Company

Video game giant Electronic Arts announces job cuts

AFP
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
Electronic Arts on Wednesday said it is cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, as belt tightening continues in the video game and tech industries.
AFP
  22:46 UTC+8, 2024-03-02       0
Video game giant Electronic Arts announces job cuts
AFP

A sign is posted in front of the Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on January 30, 2024 in Redwood City, California.

Electronic Arts on Wednesday said it is cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, as belt tightening continues in the video game and tech industries.

The California company behind hits including soccer game "FC24" is also "sunsetting" some titles and stopping development of others it thinks will not be successful, chief executive Andrew Wilson said in a message to employees posted online.

"We are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom," Wilson said.

"In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5 percent of our workforce."

The company's annual report last year indicated it had 13,400 employees, meaning about 670 positions are being eliminated.

The announcement came a day after Sony said it was cutting 8 percent of its global workforce, as video game makers find they're not immune to the wave of layoffs seen recently in the tech industry.

Calling it "sad news," PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said that the Sony reductions would affect 900 people across the globe, including video game studios.

A separate statement said that US studios Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog, part of PlayStation's stable, were hit by the job cuts.

Microsoft in January said it was laying off 1,900 people, or eight percent of staff, from its gaming division, following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Last year the wider tech industry lost 260,000 jobs according to layoffs.fyi, a California-based website that tracks the sector.

So far this year, layoffs are at 45,356, the site showed, from 176 companies.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft
Sony
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     