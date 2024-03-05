Biz / Company

Siemens Advanta establishes China headquarters in Suzhou

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
Siemens Advanta, a business unit of Siemens offering digital transformation and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, signed documents on Monday establishing its China headquarters in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

According to the management committee of Suzhou New District, the company will be based in the Chinese mainland market and expand its business to the regions of Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

It is expected to promote the intelligent transformation and sustainable development of enterprises and enable new industrialization, making use of Siemens' professional and technological advantages.

Suzhou New District, a high-tech industrial base, has so far attracted nearly 2,000 foreign-funded enterprises and 61 investment projects from the world's top 500 enterprises, gathering nearly 50 foreign-funded headquarters and institutions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
