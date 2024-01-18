Thriving in flourishing friendship: Danone marks decades in China

Bruno Chevot, president of Danone China, North Asia and Oceania, says the business's commitment to "innovate in China, produce in China" has accelerated.

Danone's message on the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Across the past three decades, as a pioneering company in the China market, Danone has thrived in the flourishing relations between China and France, while actively contributing to its development. This partnership between our nations hasn't just facilitated the entry of Danone's products into China, it has also strengthened our determination to deepen our footprint and make China one of Danone's largest markets in the world. In recent years, our commitment to 'innovate in China, produce in China' has accelerated, harmonizing seamlessly with China's quest for quality-driven development.

The year 2024 commemorates the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties, a significant milestone we eagerly anticipate celebrating as we march ahead hand in hand. We steadfastly believe that the everlasting friendship between China and France will continue to unlock growth opportunities for enterprises in both countries. Danone eagerly anticipates catalyzing our growth within the robust and dynamic Sino-French strategic partnership.

Milestones of Danone in China