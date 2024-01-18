Thriving in flourishing friendship: Danone marks decades in China
Danone's message on the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-French diplomatic relations.
Across the past three decades, as a pioneering company in the China market, Danone has thrived in the flourishing relations between China and France, while actively contributing to its development. This partnership between our nations hasn't just facilitated the entry of Danone's products into China, it has also strengthened our determination to deepen our footprint and make China one of Danone's largest markets in the world. In recent years, our commitment to 'innovate in China, produce in China' has accelerated, harmonizing seamlessly with China's quest for quality-driven development.
The year 2024 commemorates the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties, a significant milestone we eagerly anticipate celebrating as we march ahead hand in hand. We steadfastly believe that the everlasting friendship between China and France will continue to unlock growth opportunities for enterprises in both countries. Danone eagerly anticipates catalyzing our growth within the robust and dynamic Sino-French strategic partnership.
Milestones of Danone in China
- 1987 Danone entered the Chinese market.
- 2000 Nutricia Wuxi pharmaceutical factory was established, becoming the first enteral nutrition production base in China.
- 2003 Mizone brand was launched in China.
- 2013-2016 Renowned Danone global brands such as Aptamil, Nutrilon from Germany and the Netherlands were officially introduced to the Chinese market.
- 2019 When French President Emmanuel Macron visited China, Danone China signed a MoU with the Ministry of Commerce on poverty alleviation.
- 2020 Danone opened the Danone Open Science Research Center in Shanghai and Danone Special Nutrition (Qingdao) Co Ltd in Qingdao.
- 2022 Danone reached a strategic partnership with Hunan Eurbest Nutritional Foods Co Ltd.
- 2023 During French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China, Danone China signed a MoU with the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, to continue supporting the Ministry of Commerce in facilitating China's rural revitalization.
- 2023 All of Danone's Mizone production factories and the Danone Specialized Nutrition factory in Qingdao were certified as carbon-neutral, contributing to the "Beautiful China" agenda.