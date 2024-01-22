French manufacturer Alstom hails enduring friendship with China

Alstom, one of the first western companies to start business activities in the People's Republic of China, now has 11 joint ventures and about 10,000 employees in China.

Ti Gong

Alstom celebrates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France

I am honored to extend Alstom's heartfelt wishes on the momentous occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of friendly diplomatic relations between China and France. I sincerely hope that this enduring friendship will become even stronger over time, and that China and France will continue to foster collaborative ties, evolving towards a more prosperous and interconnected future.



Reflecting on my personal journey, I started to study the French language and culture at a young age and lived 10 years in France for both study and work. In 1995, I joined Alstom In France. Over the span of more than 40 years of education and employment, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the significance and opportunities that "France-China Friendly Diplomatic Relations" have bestowed upon businesses and individuals alike.

Alstom, from its inception in the Chinese market during the 1960s and as one of the first western companies to start business activities in the People's Republic of China, has been dedicated to acting as a bridge between China and France. At the forefront of China's rail sector development, we have collaborated with our Chinese clients, partners, and dedicated staff, solidifying our position as a trusted international partner. The iconic Alstom 8K electric locomotives, evoking a touch of romantic French orange, continue to resonate in the hearts of many Chinese railway professionals and enthusiasts.

Today, with 11 joint ventures and about 10,000 employees in China, Alstom proudly offers a comprehensive product portfolio across its three global product lines: Rolling stock, Digital & Integrated Systems and Services. This not only meets the evolving needs of the Chinese market but also contributes to the dynamic growth of China's rail industry, extending its footprint to the Asia Pacific and overseas markets.

As we seize the opportunity presented by the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and embark on this new historical chapter, Alstom remains steadfast in its commitment to green and smart innovative mobility technologies. We pledge to collaborate closely with our Chinese partners to make substantial contributions to the growth of the rail industry in both China and France. Through our modest efforts, we aim to make more contribution to the vision of fostering enhanced diplomatic relations between our two nations.

May the vibrant splash of Alstom French orange continue to shine as the enduring bond between the cherished friendship of China and France, residing eternally within the hearts of both nations.

Ti Gong

Alstom's China milestones