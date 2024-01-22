French manufacturer Alstom hails enduring friendship with China
Alstom celebrates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France
I am honored to extend Alstom's heartfelt wishes on the momentous occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of friendly diplomatic relations between China and France. I sincerely hope that this enduring friendship will become even stronger over time, and that China and France will continue to foster collaborative ties, evolving towards a more prosperous and interconnected future.
Reflecting on my personal journey, I started to study the French language and culture at a young age and lived 10 years in France for both study and work. In 1995, I joined Alstom In France. Over the span of more than 40 years of education and employment, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the significance and opportunities that "France-China Friendly Diplomatic Relations" have bestowed upon businesses and individuals alike.
Alstom, from its inception in the Chinese market during the 1960s and as one of the first western companies to start business activities in the People's Republic of China, has been dedicated to acting as a bridge between China and France. At the forefront of China's rail sector development, we have collaborated with our Chinese clients, partners, and dedicated staff, solidifying our position as a trusted international partner. The iconic Alstom 8K electric locomotives, evoking a touch of romantic French orange, continue to resonate in the hearts of many Chinese railway professionals and enthusiasts.
Today, with 11 joint ventures and about 10,000 employees in China, Alstom proudly offers a comprehensive product portfolio across its three global product lines: Rolling stock, Digital & Integrated Systems and Services. This not only meets the evolving needs of the Chinese market but also contributes to the dynamic growth of China's rail industry, extending its footprint to the Asia Pacific and overseas markets.
As we seize the opportunity presented by the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and embark on this new historical chapter, Alstom remains steadfast in its commitment to green and smart innovative mobility technologies. We pledge to collaborate closely with our Chinese partners to make substantial contributions to the growth of the rail industry in both China and France. Through our modest efforts, we aim to make more contribution to the vision of fostering enhanced diplomatic relations between our two nations.
May the vibrant splash of Alstom French orange continue to shine as the enduring bond between the cherished friendship of China and France, residing eternally within the hearts of both nations.
Alstom's China milestones
- In 1958, Alstom made its way into the Chinese market by supplying the first electric locomotives to the Baocheng Railway Line. It was a significant milestone for Alstom as it marked the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with China. The Baocheng Railway Line was the first electrified railway in China, and through this, Alstom was able to demonstrate the strength of its technology in the Chinese market.
- In 1960, the Former Chinese Ministry of Railways procured 24 sets of 6Y2 electric locomotives from Alstom. These locomotives underwent technological modifications to align with Chinese specifications and national railway standards, marking the first import of mainline electric locomotives to China from overseas. It also became the first export of heavy machinery and equipment from France to China.
- In 1979, recognizing the potential of the Chinese market, Alstom set up its first representative office in Beijing. Five years later, Alstom entered into a contract with the Ministry of Railways for the manufacturing of 150 8K DC dual electric locomotives. This development marked the beginning of a robust technology transfer and collaboration agreement between Alstom and the Chinese government.
- In 1986, Alstom established its first joint venture in China called CASCO Signal Co Ltd. The joint venture aimed to manufacture signaling systems for China's railways, accelerating China's entry into the modern signaling era. From then, Alstom established a considerable presence in the Chinese market and continued to expand its operations.
- In 1999, Alstom established three joint ventures – Qingdao Dispen, SATEE, and SATCO. The same year, Alstom supplied Metropolis metro trains for Shanghai Metro Line 3, and the success of this project led to more opportunities for Alstom in the Chinese market.
- In 2005, Alstom signed a contract with CRRC Datong to supply 180 high power eight-axle electric locomotives to the Ministry of Railways, further cementing its position as a trusted partner of the Chinese government. The following year, Alstom won its first Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling project involving the refurbishment of the signaling system for Beijing Metro Line 2.
- In 2007, Alstom signed a contract with CRRC Datong to supply 500 high power six-axle electric locomotives to the Ministry of Railways. In the same year, Alstom secured a contract for the supply of 246 metro cars and signaling systems for China's first fully automated and driverless metro line, Shanghai Metro Line 10, in collaboration with CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd and CASCO. The project was a significant accomplishment for Alstom and became a benchmark for future projects in the world.
- In 2015, Alstom's power and grid businesses were acquired by the US General Electric Group. In the same year, Alstom established Alstom Investment (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a wholly-owned company in China focused on the rail sector. This move demonstrated Alstom's commitment to the Chinese market and its determination to continue serving China's railway industry.
- In 2016, Alstom secured a significant project to upgrade the ITCS train control system for the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Tibet line, China's highest and longest railway.
- In 2021, Alstom successfully completed the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation, further strengthening its position in the Chinese market. The same year, its joint venture CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation Systems Ltd (PATS) provided China's first fully automated and driverless elevated monorail in Wuhu, and PATS was awarded a 27-year contract to maintain the Innovia Monorail 300 platform. CASCO made Shenzhen Line 20 the first line in the world to open for commercial service using the TACS signaling system.
- In 2023, Joint venture CASCO won its 100th urban rail transit line with CBTC signaling systems in China, a testament to Alstom's technological capabilities. Overall, Alstom has come a long way since it first entered the Chinese market in 1958, and their continued collaboration with the Chinese government has enabled them to become a leader in China's railway industry.