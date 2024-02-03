Biz / Company

Number of listed companies in China reaches 5,346 by end of 2023

Xinhua
  16:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-03       0
The number of listed companies on the Chinese domestic stock market reached 5,346 by the end of 2023, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
The number of companies listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges were 2,263, 2,844 and 239, respectively, said a monthly report published by the association.

There were 5,113 companies listed only on the A-share market and 11 companies listed only on the B-share market, while 222 firms were listed on multi-share markets such as A- and B-share markets as well as the A- and H-share markets.

The vast majority of companies in China by the end of 2023, were companies with manufacturing, information transmission, software and information technology services as their major focus, as well as companies in the wholesale and retail sectors.

In terms of provinces, the number of companies in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu were 872, 702 and 690, respectively, accounting for more than 40 percent of total listed firms on the domestic stock market at the end of 2023.

