Investing in China brings opportunities for prominent European companies
20:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-11 0
Some prominent European companies have hailed China's efforts in supporting foreign investors and are willing to share future opportunities with the vibrant Chinese market.
20:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-11 0
Some prominent European companies have hailed China's efforts in supporting foreign investors and expressed their willingness to share future opportunities with the vibrant Chinese market.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports