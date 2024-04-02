Biz / Company

Manulife optimistic about China's growth

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
China's first international joint venture life insurance company Manulife-Sinochem has expanded to over 50 Chinese cities.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0

Ni hao!

Hello everyone!

I’m grateful to, once again, participate in the China Development Forum!

Manulife has a proud history in China, dating back to 1897 when we sold our first policy in Shanghai.

In 2022, we received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to become the first foreign wealth and asset manager to convert its joint venture into a 100 percent-owned public fund management company in China.

We are grateful that the Commission chose Manulife to be the first financial services company to receive this unique approval.

It recognizes our longstanding commitment to serving our customers and enable us to better meet the growing needs of investors in China.

This year we celebrated the 27-year anniversary of Manulife-Sinochem, the first foreign joint venture life insurance company in China. In those 27 years we've extended our footprint into over 50 cities across China.

Looking ahead, as China’s economy continues to benefit from the country’s reopening, providing health, wealth and financial protection solutions, will become more important than ever.

China will continue to be a driver of Manulife’s business and our broader ambitions in Asia, and we have the right diversity of products and solutions to make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

More broadly, we are optimistic about China’s continued development and believe a strong financial sector is essential to achieving even greater modernization.

A healthy financial sector will also provide opportunities for foreign and domestic financial institutions to better contribute to the country's growth.

Thank you to the China Development Forum for bringing the international business community together to advance these common goals.

In the year of the Dragon, may we all find prosperity, luck, and strength.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Manulife
Sinochem
