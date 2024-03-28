China cares more about green technology and AI, 3M survey shows

The 3M State of Science Insights reveals the Chinese public's deep-seated belief in science, viewing it as a fundamental part of how the world addresses urgent issues.

China stands at the forefront of integrating science into its developmental blueprint, especially in green and artificial intelligence solutions, according to a report published by US-based 3M on Thursday.



The 2024 3M State of Science Insights (SOSI) reveals the Chinese public's deep-seated belief in science, which drives growth in areas such as environment protection, new-energy vehicle and AI applications like robots.

The global survey shows that science is viewed as a fundamental part of how the world addresses urgent issues like climate change, shapes the future of work, and fosters job growth in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and sustainability.



It is illustrated by the survey results that about 91 percent of Chinese respondents, compared with 75 percent globally, believe green jobs are crucial to addressing climate change.

The green opportunities cover a wide range of industries and have big potential, especially in electric vehicle production and new-energy adoptions.

As a firm driven by innovation and technologies, 3M is endorsed to conduct the survey with its brilliant track record as a great inventor of things such as surgical tape and Post-it Notes in its century-old history.

3M China has brought innovative, efficient and low-carbon products to meet China's evolving and diverse needs since its entry in China 40 years ago, said Henry Ding, global senior vice president of 3M and president of 3M China.

Ding released the report at 3M's research center in Shanghai, one of its four global research centers.

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is also spotlighted in the report.



As digital transformation accelerates, Chinese adults view AI as a critical tool for problem-solving, albeit with a strong call for regulation.

About 90 percent Chinese respondents, compared with 77 percent globally, believe AI will fundamentally alter our world, and 96 percent of Chinese opinion leaders advocate for stringent regulations.