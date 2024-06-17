Biz / Company

Ping An Health upgrades its AI Family Doctor service

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Shanghai-based Ping An Health has upgraded its artificial intelligence-powered Family Doctor service, which is an innovative program offering personalized health management.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0

Shanghai-based Ping An Health on Monday upgraded its artificial intelligence-powered Family Doctor service, which is an innovative program offering personalized health management and early intervention for sub-health issues, a growing concern among China's aging population.

China's rapidly aging population is putting an immense strain on existing health-care resources. That's where AI steps in.

The Ping An Health system, having already "read" 8 million reports and with a 98 percent accuracy rate in analyzing such medical reports, helps alleviate this pressure.

By providing health-care advice and early treatment solutions together with family doctors, the system empowers individuals to manage their health proactively. The Family Doctor service goes beyond just diagnostics. It offers pre-hospital consultations, recommendations for doctors and hospitals, and online appointment bookings.

Ping An Health now has 13 million Family Doctor users and plans to establish an ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with medical and elderly care services, along with insurance options provided by parent company Ping An Group, said Li Dou, chief executive of the Hong Kong-listed firm.

This approach promotes preventive care and ensures smoother access to necessary resources. By implementing a nationwide family doctor policy, now with AI support, China can empower individuals to take charge of their health, alleviate the burden on hospitals, and build a more robust and sustainable healthcare system for the future, doctors said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     