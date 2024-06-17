Ping An Health upgrades its AI Family Doctor service

Shanghai-based Ping An Health has upgraded its artificial intelligence-powered Family Doctor service, which is an innovative program offering personalized health management.

Shanghai-based Ping An Health on Monday upgraded its artificial intelligence-powered Family Doctor service, which is an innovative program offering personalized health management and early intervention for sub-health issues, a growing concern among China's aging population.

China's rapidly aging population is putting an immense strain on existing health-care resources. That's where AI steps in.

The Ping An Health system, having already "read" 8 million reports and with a 98 percent accuracy rate in analyzing such medical reports, helps alleviate this pressure.

By providing health-care advice and early treatment solutions together with family doctors, the system empowers individuals to manage their health proactively. The Family Doctor service goes beyond just diagnostics. It offers pre-hospital consultations, recommendations for doctors and hospitals, and online appointment bookings.

Ping An Health now has 13 million Family Doctor users and plans to establish an ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with medical and elderly care services, along with insurance options provided by parent company Ping An Group, said Li Dou, chief executive of the Hong Kong-listed firm.

This approach promotes preventive care and ensures smoother access to necessary resources. By implementing a nationwide family doctor policy, now with AI support, China can empower individuals to take charge of their health, alleviate the burden on hospitals, and build a more robust and sustainable healthcare system for the future, doctors said.