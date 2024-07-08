﻿
Schneider Electric unveils its AI for GREEN strategy at WAIC 2024

French firm, winner of a top award, envisions five values enterprises can realize by adopting AI – Growth; Reliability; Efficiency; Environment; and New Horizon.
Schneider Electric unveiled its artificial intelligence strategy at the recent WAIC 2024, exploring pathways for AI to empower industrial innovation and upgrading.

The French firm named the strategy "AI for GREEN", which envisions five values that enterprises can realize through AI adoption. G stands for rapid Growth; R represents Reliability; E signifies Efficiency and the second E the Environment. As AI technology improves energy and resource utilization efficiency, N stands for a New Horizon to disrupt traditional business models.

Schneider Electric was a first-time exhibitor at the technology conference. It showed its EcoStruxure AI engine, which won a top-level Super AI Leader Award, with data management, model development, model operation and AI application features.

Schneider Electric unveils its AI for GREEN strategy at WAIC 2024
Ti Gong

Schneider Electric Business Value Institute officials attend WAIC 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
