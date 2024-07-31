China-developed AI CPU debuts in Shanghai

Shanghai-based CIX Technology, with investors including Lenovo and NIO, has introduced its new AI CPU P1, marking a step towards reducing China's reliance on foreign chip technology.

The chip is designed for artificial intelligence-powered personal computers and offers a new option besides global leaders such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia.



The P1 chip boasts AI capabilities of 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second, surpassing Microsoft's AI PC standard of 40 TOPS. Notably, the chip supports end-side large language models with up to 10 billion parameters and can handle tasks such as computer vision, natural language processing, and generative AI.

CIX chief executive Sun Wenjian emphasized the chip's versatility as "one chip fits all," stating it could support various operating systems, including both domestic and global platforms such as HarmonyOS and Windows.