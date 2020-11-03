Biz / Economy

More office workers planning to change jobs: survey

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  13:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
In the autumn of 2020, over two-thirds of white-collar workers are planning to change their jobs, a new survey finds.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  13:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0

According to online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com, white-collar workers have a strong desire to change jobs this fall, with 67 percent of surveyed respondents saying they are taking active steps in this regard.

That proportion is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the number of office workers who are taking a wait-and-see attitude contracted by 10 percentage points, accounting for 28.5 percent of those surveyed. Only 0.7 percent of participants said they are satisfied with their current jobs and will not change.

Professionals engaged in IT, communications, business services and the financial industry are the most active job-hoppers; the proportion of such workers who are updating their CVs and actively looking for jobs are all over 55 percent, on average.

These industries are also characterized by vitality and rapid change, which helps drive rapid turnover of talent, Zhaopin.com noted.

Salary and benefits remain the primary factors for people to change jobs, while "unclear development prospects" and "limited promotion opportunities" are also important motivators for the departure of office workers, according to the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     