More office workers planning to change jobs: survey

In the autumn of 2020, over two-thirds of white-collar workers are planning to change their jobs, a new survey finds.

According to online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com, white-collar workers have a strong desire to change jobs this fall, with 67 percent of surveyed respondents saying they are taking active steps in this regard.

That proportion is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the number of office workers who are taking a wait-and-see attitude contracted by 10 percentage points, accounting for 28.5 percent of those surveyed. Only 0.7 percent of participants said they are satisfied with their current jobs and will not change.

Professionals engaged in IT, communications, business services and the financial industry are the most active job-hoppers; the proportion of such workers who are updating their CVs and actively looking for jobs are all over 55 percent, on average.



These industries are also characterized by vitality and rapid change, which helps drive rapid turnover of talent, Zhaopin.com noted.

Salary and benefits remain the primary factors for people to change jobs, while "unclear development prospects" and "limited promotion opportunities" are also important motivators for the departure of office workers, according to the report.