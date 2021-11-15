Biz / Economy

New listed firms in Beijing Stock Exchange own key patents

Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0
The first batch of 81 listed firms on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which started trading on Monday, own many key patents, especially on advanced manufacturing and information technology industries, researchers said.

The new bourse will serve small and medium-sized enterprises and boost innovation.

The listed firms have applied for 6,600 patents as each company owns 82 patents on average, compared with 44 patents for each company on average among the 7,000 listed firms on the existing National Equities Exchange and Quotations, or the "third board," according to PatSnap, a patent data and analysis service provider.

It represents a high level of innovation and competition ability of the firms on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which have over 1,000 invention patents and 1,300 software copyright registrations. Advanced manufacturing, information technology and biomedicine are the top three sectors with the most patents, according to PatSnap.

On the Beijing exchange, firms with patents and core technology in machinery and equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biology, and electronics industries have big potentials, East Asia Qianhai Securities said in a recent note.

The Beijing Exchange will play a different role in China's capital market compared with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. It mainly supports SMEs' innovation to strengthen interconnectivity with the two stock exchanges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
