Biz / Economy

Career priorities changing after pandemic

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Survey of over 9,000 office workers across Asia finds they have dropped salary and benefit packages as a top priority and were instead looking at employee wellbeing.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Career priorities changing after pandemic
HelloRF

Flexible working options, compassionate leadership and diversity and inclusion are listed as top priorities by China’s working professionals when seeking a new employer in the post-pandemic future, according to a new report.

Recruitment experts Hays surveyed over 9,000 office workers across Asia and found they had dropped salary and benefit packages as their top priority and were instead looking at employee wellbeing as a definition of not only flexibility, but purpose and connection to their role.

In China, these results are mirrored with the addition of diversity and inclusion as a top priority.

Before the pandemic, when asked what they considered most important when looking for a new employer, the majority of respondents in China (71 percent) said “salary or benefit package,” followed by “identifying with company values and culture” and “training and development opportunities.”

The pandemic has created a shift in these priorities, with the majority (81 percent) now saying “job stability and security” had become more important, followed by flexible working options, and diversity and inclusion.

While the increase in the importance of job stability and flexible working is consistent with the Asia average, the rise of diversity and inclusion to a top-three priority is unique to China, Hays noted.

When asked what they thought would improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the majority of professionals in China said: “Having a positive workplace culture that encourages respect for diversity of opinion,” followed by “having a diverse leadership team.”

However, when asked if their organizations currently implemented this, only 39 percent and 34 percent, respectively, of respondents agreed.

The survey also showed that an overwhelming 92 percent of respondents in China agreed that diversity and inclusion practices contributed to improved innovation in an organization.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     