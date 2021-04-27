Conference highlights need for investment

The recent Jiading District Investment Promotion Work Conference discussed how to attract business and made it clear that investment should be the lifeline of economic development.

The recent Jiading District Investment Promotion Work Conference discussed how to attract business during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and made it clear that investment should be the lifeline of economic development.

The district will optimize the business climate to improve integrated services, focusing on the development of enterprises with a higher level of services to promote the early landing of projects and accelerating the birth of new industries.

The conference stressed the need to promote investment with stronger guarantees, establish a “weekly report, monthly signing, quarterly talk” system, strengthen training guidance and policy support and promote talent, land, capital and other factors to key industries.

This year, Jiading is seeking to introduce 40,000 enterprises with a total tax revenue of 39 billion yuan (US$6 billion).

Some companies and relevant committees and bureaus have clarified the task of attracting investment including introducing at least 292 projects and realizing tax revenue of at least 292 million yuan from new projects.

By the end of February, the district had achieved 11.82 billion yuan in tax revenue, 30 percent of the goal, in economic zones.

This year, Jiading will focus on building an investment big data platform and recruit 100 well-known institution chiefs and industry leaders as “investment ambassadors.”