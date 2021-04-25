Biz / Economy

People opt for long distance travel for Labor Day Holiday

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0
Demand for long distance travel is surging ahead of the coming Labor Day Holiday in May, online tourism sites show.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:53 UTC+8, 2021-04-25       0

Demand for long-distance travel is surging ahead of the coming Labor Day Holiday in May, online tourism sites show.

Search data reveals that long-distance trips, over 300 miles, have increased more than 10 times, compared with the same period last year. Travel has recovered to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, according to accommodation service provider Airbnb. 

Long-haul trips across different provinces are welcomed by users with the top destination the city Changsha. The top searched routes include trips from Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Beijing to Changsha, according to Airbnb.

For the Qingming Festival, sales of air tickets, customized routes and hotels have jumped with “two-digits” and “three-digits” growth, already in line with the pre-epidemic level. The Labor Day holiday demand is “much hotter,” said Trip, the country’s biggest online tourism website.

Top destinations for the Labor Day holiday cover historic towns, islands and sea villages and rural mountain homestays. They include Tongguan Kiln of Changsha city, Weizhou Island of Beihai city and Xishuangbanna city of Yunnan Province, according to a survey commissioned by Airbnb and Kantar.

Contactless is still a priority choices for tourists during the pandemic. During the Labor Day holiday stays, “Entire Home” and “Self Check-In” filters are often used, according to Airbnb.

People opt for long distance travel for Labor Day Holiday
Ti Gong

Al fresco dining with friends.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Airbnb
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     