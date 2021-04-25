People opt for long distance travel for Labor Day Holiday

Demand for long distance travel is surging ahead of the coming Labor Day Holiday in May, online tourism sites show.

Search data reveals that long-distance trips, over 300 miles, have increased more than 10 times, compared with the same period last year. Travel has recovered to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, according to accommodation service provider Airbnb.

Long-haul trips across different provinces are welcomed by users with the top destination the city Changsha. The top searched routes include trips from Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Beijing to Changsha, according to Airbnb.

For the Qingming Festival, sales of air tickets, customized routes and hotels have jumped with “two-digits” and “three-digits” growth, already in line with the pre-epidemic level. The Labor Day holiday demand is “much hotter,” said Trip, the country’s biggest online tourism website.

Top destinations for the Labor Day holiday cover historic towns, islands and sea villages and rural mountain homestays. They include Tongguan Kiln of Changsha city, Weizhou Island of Beihai city and Xishuangbanna city of Yunnan Province, according to a survey commissioned by Airbnb and Kantar.

Contactless is still a priority choices for tourists during the pandemic. During the Labor Day holiday stays, “Entire Home” and “Self Check-In” filters are often used, according to Airbnb.