China will further spur market vitality by promoting mass entrepreneurship and innovation in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The meeting on Tuesday also specified measures to speed up the development of new business patterns in foreign trade to boost the upgrading of the sector.